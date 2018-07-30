Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Gave Sneaker Fan Anand Ahuja The Ultimate Shoe As A Birthday Gift

Rhea Kapoor gifted this to Anand Ahuja (Image courtesy: rheakapoor)

It's Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja's birthday today and his sister-in-law Rhea gifted him a shoe as a present. Umm, wait. A shoe, really? Yes, but the highlight is it's made of flowers. Rhea gifted Anand, the owner of sneaker brand VegNonVeg, a shoe made of flowers for his birthday. "Happy almost birthday, Anand Ahuja. I didn't know what shoe you really wanted so we just made you one we were sure you didn't have! Love you, mean it," Rhea posted last evening, along with a picture featuring Anand who is busy looking at his birthday present. 'Brother-in-law Goals' and 'Flower Goals' are the hashtags used by Rhea. "This is love," commented Anand. While Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan hilariously wrote, "Anand Ahuja is studying the details of this shoe also."

To Anand Ahuja, with love from sister-in-law Rhea Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, we are eagerly waiting to have a look at your special gift to Anand Ahuja.

Actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja married in May in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a star-studded reception. Anand is a Delhi native. Apart from VegNonVeg, he runs the fashion label Bhane. At the wedding reception, Anand wore a sneakers with his sherwani.

Anand launched a showroom of Bhane in Mumbai over the weekend. He credited his wife Sonam, is who is often praised for her sense of aesthetics, behind expanding his brand. "I got clarity on the label after I met Sonam. She is decisive and I am the exact opposite. She intuitively knows what's good for me. She has brought a lot of clarity to my life. This store reflects a personality thanks to her. We wanted to create a plaza - there is a coffee shop and a cupcake store. We wanted to create a niche brand with a unique story behind it. We are launching a new line in September," Anand recently told mid-day.

After the wedding, Sonam and Anand are shuttling between multiple cities. They have together finalised a home in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor, who had two releases - Veere Di Wedding and Sanju - last month, has Ek Ladki Toh Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Zoya Factor in the pipeline.