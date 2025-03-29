Rhea Kapoor On One Year Of <i>Crew</i>: "Happy One Year To My History Making, Record-Shattering Crew"

Crew was a quintessential Rhea Kapoor film with all the right elements. A fierce women-led film with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film was released in theatres on March 29, 2024.

The film was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram, to share a lovely video of the lead cast. She captioned it, "Happy one year to my history-making, record-shattering #CREW. #oneyearofcrew #crew."

Kareena Kapoor Khan re-shared the post on her stories. She also uploaded a selfie, with the song Naina playing in the background. She captioned it, "One year later, still my favourite song. #OneYearOfCrew."

Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kriti Sanon shared the post in her stories and wrote, "Happy One Year my amazing Crew. Missing you guys."

Instagram/Kriti Sanon

Tabu shared a post by Balaji Motion Pictures on her Instagram stories too.

Instagram/Tabu

Crew is the story of three flight attendants - Geeta, Jasmine, and Divya, who get embroiled in a gold-smuggling ring. This takes place after their airline goes bankrupt. The story then unravels to showcase all the unfortunate measures they have to take and the difficult choices they have to make, to sustain.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor had Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again released last year. Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, which is a sequel to Raanjhanaa with Dhanush. Meanwhile, Tabu will be seen joining Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla.