Sonam Kapoor's Pic With Anand Ahuja From Delhi Goes Instantly Viral

Sonam Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening, shu, when it was reported that she was en-route Delhi to join her husband Anand Ahuja. Almost all of Saturday, Sonam has been throwing back to her ore-wedding photoshoot at Anand Ahuja's residence in Delhi. Of the ones she shared, the one in which Sonam and Anand can be seen kissing, has been reviewed as a specimen of the ultimate Instagram post: "Example of Instagram aesthetics," read a comment while other members of Sonam's Instafam are mostly busy pointing out how "cute" the couple are in the photo. Sonam Kapoor clearly let the photo do the talking as she added a single emoji as caption. Can you decipher it?

Sonam Kapoor's photo garnered over 2 lakh 'likes' in less than an hour. The numbers are increasing as we speak.

That's not it, Sonam Kapoor's pitara of photos has more to add to the collection:

Here's a throwback to being a new-bride. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had the perfect filmy big fat wedding in Mumbai in May. After that Sonam joined her in-laws at Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence for a brief while before she took off for Cannes.

Anand Ahuja, 32, is the owner of fashion label Bhane, which has a showroom in New Delhi's upscale Meherchand Market. While his family is believed to have acquired a bungalow for Rs. 173 crore three years ago on the elite Prithviraj Road, he is said to be residing in Golf Links. Anand is believed to have grown up in Delhi's posh Jor Bagh neighbourhood and comes from a Delhi-based entrepreneurial family. Apart from Bhane, Anand also owns sneaker brand VegNonVeg and serves as the managing director of his grandfather's garment manufacturing company Shahi Exports. Anand Ahuja is currently busy expanding his label Bhane with new store openings in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand have reportedly finalised their home in Mumbai. Sonam's apartment in Bandra Kurla Complex has also reportedly been designed by the actress herself. Sonam and Anand often shuttle between Mumbai, Delhi and London (where Anand has a house too).

On the work front, Sonam has films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor in the pipeline.