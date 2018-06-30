Sonam Kapoor On Her First Date: 'Anand Fell In Love With Me Despite My Bad Sneaker Game'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in May (courtesy anandahuja)

Highlights Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor had a big fat wedding in May Sonam opened up about her first date in a magazine interview She said she was "wearing the worst sneakers" on her first date

Okay, folks. So, Sonam Kapoor just shared couplets from her fabled romance with Anand Ahuja in an interview for Vogue India's July issue and one of them includes a story about their first date. Sonam also shared the excerpt on her Instagram feed on Sunday, and don't you worry, because we have you covered. "Recalling my first date," is how she started the post, in which she wrote about how she had picked the most unimpressive pair of sneakers from her collection for the day but Anand still appeared moonstruck. For those who are wondering if sneakers are not a big deal, really, let this be known that Anand Ahuja has quite a bit of a reputation for his love for sneakers - he wore a pair to his own wedding reception!



From Sonam's interview, we also know that she met Anand Ahuja in London and there's where it all began. Aww. "I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game... That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life," this is what Sonam shared on her Instagram.





Anand Ahuja, 32, is the owner of fashion label Bhane, which has a showroom in New Delhi's upscale Meherchand Market. Apart from Bhane, Anand also owns sneaker brand VegNonVeg.





Busy star Sonam Kapoor left for Cannes just days after the wedding and then got busy with the promotions of. Talking about her hectic work schedule and how Anand adjusted to it, Sonam shared another excerpt from the interview and wrote: ""Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn't blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway. There was no argument, just acceptance-you gotta do what you gotta do."



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding was a big fat Punjabi shaadi, which witnessed the arrival of almost the whole of Bollywood. Sonam is currently busy with her new release Sanju while Anand Ahuja is busy with the duties of his upcoming store for Bhane in Mumbai. Owing to their busy work schedules, the duo will reportedly go on their honeymoon not any time before October.