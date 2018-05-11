Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Lists His Favourite Moments From The Wedding

Highlights
- Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor married on May 8
- Anand shared stories on Instagram with pics from the wedding
- SRK, Salman, Janhvi, Khushi featured in his stories
The first story, which appeared on Anand's Instagram as of Friday morning is of his father-in-law. Anil Kapoor was hailed as the king with the crown emoticon.
Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker performed for the Iadkiwalen at the sangeet. Anand plugged in Sonam's upcoming film and shared this boomerang from the reception.
When Shah Rukh and Salman took up the responsibility to make the new bride dance. Anand also made a separate entry of his dance moves with Shah Rukh.
A gif, featuring Ranveer Singh was posted with the cyclone emoji.
Here's why:
Here's an epic photo with Sonam's siblings - Rhea, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor.
Rhea Kapoor deserved a special mention for her love for sneakers - she paired her Abu Jani Sandeeep Khosla lehenga with Nike sneakers. The groom himself wore sneakers to his own reception!
Anand Ahuja's 'groom squad':