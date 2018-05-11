Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Lists His Favourite Moments From The Wedding

The first story, which appeared on Anand's Instagram as of Friday morning is of his father-in-law Anil Kapoor

Anand also shared this photo originally Instagrammed by Anshula (courtesy anshulakapoor)

  1. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor married on May 8
  2. Anand shared stories on Instagram with pics from the wedding
  3. SRK, Salman, Janhvi, Khushi featured in his stories
The Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding was something, by god! As if the newly-wed couple were not having enough fun that an array of ensemble guests joined in the wedding festivities to make it a 100 percent entertaining affair. We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Swara Bhasker and of course, the father of the bride Anil Kapoor here. Now that the wedding is over, Anand Ahuja is re-living those moments on his Instagram story, a look at which will reveal how much fun Sonam ki shaadi actually was. Anand listed his favourite moments on his Instagram stories and posted videos and photos from the mehendi, shaadi and the reception. Shah Rukh and Sonam got special mentions in more than one posts each.

The first story, which appeared on Anand's Instagram as of Friday morning is of his father-in-law. Anil Kapoor was hailed as the king with the crown emoticon.
 
anand ahuja instagram

(Image courtesy Instagram)

We agree.
 


Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker performed for the Iadkiwalen at the sangeet. Anand plugged in Sonam's upcoming film and shared this boomerang from the reception.
anand ahuja instagram

(Image courtesy Instagram)




When Shah Rukh and Salman took up the responsibility to make the new bride dance. Anand also made a separate entry of his dance moves with Shah Rukh.
 
anand ahuja instagram

(Image courtesy Instagram)

 
anand ahuja instagram

(Image courtesy Instagram)




A gif, featuring Ranveer Singh was posted with the cyclone emoji.
 
anand ahuja instagram

(Image courtesy Instagram)


Here's why:
 


Sonam is Anand Ahuja's "fave."
 
anand ahuja instagram

(Image courtesy Instagram)


 

#EverydayPhenomenal

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on



Here's an epic photo with Sonam's siblings - Rhea, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor.
 
anand ahuja instagram

(Image courtesy Instagram)


Rhea Kapoor deserved a special mention for her love for sneakers - she paired her Abu Jani Sandeeep Khosla lehenga with Nike sneakers. The groom himself wore sneakers to his own reception!
 
anand ahuja instagram

(Image courtesy Instagram)


Anand Ahuja's 'groom squad':
 
anand ahuja instagram

(Image courtesy Instagram)

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor married in an anant karaj on May 8 and followed it up with a reception in the evening on the same day. The duo recently shared thank you notes on Instagram, addressing them to friends and family, for making the wedding a very special experience.
 

