Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Lists His Favourite Moments From The Wedding

Anand also shared this photo originally Instagrammed by Anshula (courtesy anshulakapoor)

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor married on May 8

#EverydayPhenomenal A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on May 9, 2018 at 9:33pm PDT

The Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding was something, by god! As if the newly-wed couple were not having enough fun that an array of ensemble guests joined in the wedding festivities to make it a 100 percent entertaining affair. We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Swara Bhasker and of course, the father of the bride Anil Kapoor here. Now that the wedding is over, Anand Ahuja is re-living those moments on his Instagram story, a look at which will reveal how much fun Sonamactually was. Anand listed his favourite moments on his Instagram stories and posted videos and photos from theand the reception. Shah Rukh and Sonam got special mentions in more than one posts each.The first story, which appeared on Anand's Instagram as of Friday morning is of his father-in-law. Anil Kapoor was hailed as the king with the crown emoticon.We agree.Sonam'sco-star Swara Bhasker performed for the Iadkiwalen at the. Anand plugged in Sonam's upcoming film and shared this boomerang from the reception.When Shah Rukh and Salman took up the responsibility to make the new bride dance. Anand also made a separate entry of his dance moves with Shah Rukh.A gif, featuring Ranveer Singh was posted with the cyclone emoji.Here's why: Sonam is Anand Ahuja's "fave."Here's an epic photo with Sonam's siblings - Rhea, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor.Rhea Kapoor deserved a special mention for her love for sneakers - she paired her Abu Jani Sandeeep Khoslawith Nike sneakers. The groom himself wore sneakers to his own reception!Anand Ahuja's 'groom squad':Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor married in anon May 8 and followed it up with a reception in the evening on the same day. The duo recently shared thank you notes on Instagram, addressing them to friends and family, for making the wedding a very special experience.