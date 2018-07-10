Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Return After A Month-Long Holiday. See Pics At Airport

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at Mumbai airport

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have finally touched down Mumbai after a month-long vacation. They were holidaying in London and later, the couple went to Japan. Sonam and Anand were photographed at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, twinning in black, and smiled cheerfully for the cameras hand-in-hand. Sonam appeared to be wearing a black jumpsuit, which she accentuated with a jacket. She aced her look with a pair of white sneakers and a grey tote bag. Sonam went to London soon after her film Veere Di Wedding hit the screens. She also celebrated her 33rd birthday in London, where she was joined by Kareena Kapoor, siblings Rhea, Arjun, Anshula and close friends.



Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's pictures at the airport.

Here are some of Sonam, Anand and their gang's pictures from London vacay. Karisma and socialite Natasha Poonawalla had also joined them.





And, check out the Tokyo pictures here. "Tokyo you made me blush, also attributing it to my husband taking my picture," she wrote.

the O.G. @koji198139 A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:17am PDT



Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja married at a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on May 8. After wedding, the couple have been shuttling between multiple cities - Mumbai, Delhi and London (where Anand's business is based).



