Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Return After A Month-Long Holiday. See Pics At Airport

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were holidaying in London and later, the couple went to Japan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 10, 2018 15:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Return After A Month-Long Holiday. See Pics At Airport

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at Mumbai airport

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam celebrated her 33rd birthday in London
  2. They were twinning in black
  3. Sonam went to London soon after her Veere Di Wedding released

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have finally touched down Mumbai after a month-long vacation. They were holidaying in London and later, the couple went to Japan. Sonam and Anand were photographed at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, twinning in black, and smiled cheerfully for the cameras hand-in-hand. Sonam appeared to be wearing a black jumpsuit, which she accentuated with a jacket. She aced her look with a pair of white sneakers and a grey tote bag. Sonam went to London soon after her film Veere Di Wedding hit the screens. She also celebrated her 33rd birthday in London, where she was joined by Kareena Kapoor, siblings Rhea, Arjun, Anshula and close friends.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's pictures at the airport.

crbazojb3sg

 

xi7z3nnur49
79547ffleua
 
Here are some of Sonam, Anand and their gang's pictures from London vacay. Karisma and socialite Natasha Poonawalla had also joined them.
 

 

 

 

 



And, check out the Tokyo pictures here. "Tokyo you made me blush, also attributing it to my husband taking my picture," she wrote.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

the O.G. @koji198139

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

 


Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja married at a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on May 8. After wedding, the couple have been shuttling between multiple cities - Mumbai, Delhi and London (where Anand's business is based).

Apparently, Sonam and Anand have decided to move into her Bandra Kurla Complex apartment in Mumbai, which she had bought in 2015. Their grand mehendi function was also held at the same apartment. "Sonam had invested in this property long back. Considering the two spend a chunk of their time in Mumbai, she wants the Bandra house to be her marital home," a source told mid-day.

Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju and has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor in the pipeline.

 

 

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................