Pics From Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Tokyo Drift

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor got married in May(Image courtesy: anandahuja)

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja seem to be having a gala time in Japan's capital Tokyo. They've been continually sharing envy-inducing posts from their vacation in the Japanese capital. They are setting some major couple goals for us and the photos from their holiday diary is proof. On one such post shared by Sonam Kapoor, the actress wrote: "Tokyo you made me blush, also attributing it to my husband taking my picture." The photo features the actress in a white and pink ensemble which she accessorised with some silver danglers and white sneakers. She posted three photos of herself, which has been clicked by Anand. Take look at their vacation photos here:



Before taking over Japan, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja toured London where they were joined by Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. Sonam celebrated her birthday (on June 9) in London and her sister Rhea Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor were also there.



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, which witnessed the arrival of the creme de la creme of Bollywood. The duo tied knot after dating for almost four years. After their big fat Punjabi wedding, the couple got busy with their work commitments. Sonam got engrossed with the Cannes Film Festival and then with the promotions for Veere Di Wedding.



Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju. The actress plays his love interest in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film. She is also part of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.