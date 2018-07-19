Sonam And Rhea Are (Or Were) Anil Kapoor's Charlie's Angels. See Throwback Thursday Pic

Sonam Kapoor shared this throwback photo. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Sonam and Anil Kapoor co-star in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Sonam was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, produced by Rhea Sonam has been paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor

This throwback photo made Sonam Kapoor wonder if she and her sister Rhea were pint-sized versions of Charlie's Angels. Sonam Kapoor shared a brilliant throwback Thursday post and talked about the time when she and Rhea were 'excited' about posing with their actor dad Anil Kapoor. In the photo tweeted by Sonam, Anil Kapoor features with his daughters - the trio were dressed in similar black outfits. "I still remember we were so excited to pose with Dad! Charlie's Angels? Haha not really but kind of. #ThrowbackThursday," she wrote. Sonam is the eldest of Sunita and Anil Kapoor's three children. Sonam and Rhea's brother Harshvardhan is also an actor.



Check out Sonam Kapoor's post:



I still remember we were so excited to pose with Dad!

Charlie's Angels? Haha not really but kind of. #ThrowbackThursdaypic.twitter.com/qtkoVmxQnf — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2018



Sonam Kapoor was on a month long vacation with her husband Anand Ahuja in London and Japan and she returned to Mumbai last week. She shared another million-dollar throwback photo of her father with actress Juhi Chawla on Wednesday and said: "Now that's what I call 90s glam!" Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Sonam Kapoor feature in upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Now that's what I call 90s glam! Love the hairstyle daddy Can't wait to see you both reunite in #ELKDTAL after so many years @AnilKapoor@iam_juhihttps://t.co/DnTtGR5YsK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 18, 2018



Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and apart from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga she has also signed up for The Zoya Factor, in which she is paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan.



