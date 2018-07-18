Sonam Kapoor Shares A '90s Glam' Pic Featuring Anil Kapoor And Juhi Chawla

Anil Kapoor and Juhi are co-starring in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga after 21 years

A throwback photo of Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

  1. 'Can't wait to see you both reunite,' wrote Sonam
  2. Sonam also co- stars with Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla
  3. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding

Sonam Kapoor stumbled upon a throwback picture of her father Anil Kapoor with actress Juhi Chawla from a magazine photoshoot from the Nineties and of course, she couldn't resist sharing it on social media. "Now that's what I call 90s glam! Love the hairstyle daddy. Can't wait to see you both reunite in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga after so many years," she wrote. Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla have co-starred in films like Benaam Badshah, Deewana Mastana and Loafer in the Nineties and they're featuring Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also starring Sonam Kapoor, after 21 years. Just like Sonam, her fans also found the picture "jhakaas."

Here's Sonam Kapoor's post:
 

 


Sonam Kapoor returned to India after a month long holiday in London and Japan with her husband Anand Ahuja. She left soon after the release of her film Veere Di Wedding and now that she's back, Sonam Kapoor will complete the shooting of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and then she'll start filming The Zoya Factor.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga gets its name from Anil Kapoor's film 1942: A Love Story. In fact, the film's teaser, which released earlier this month, was also pegged to the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film.

Watch the teaser of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga:



Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor's dad is as busy as his daughter. The actor is awaiting the release of Fanney Khan - the film opens in theatres on August 3. Fanney Khan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

 

