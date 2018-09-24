Viral: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Double Date In Italy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chilling by the pool side (Courtesy nickyanka18)

Several photos of Priyanka Chopra chilling with fiance Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hit the Internet on Monday evening. The photos shared by the fan clubs appeared to be from their recent visit to Italy. Both the couples were in Lake Como in northern Italy to attend the engagement of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. The photos feature Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja having a gala time by the pool side. The photos shared on Instagram also features Priyanka's brother Siddharth, who was part of the engagement bash in Lake Como. Priyanka surely spent some quality time with Nick Jonas before returning to India on Monday and these photos of them chilling together is proof.

Over the weekend, Priyanka made a dazzling appearance with Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani's engagement bash. Both Priyanka and Nick were dressed in creations by designer Manish Malhotra. Priyanka looked stunning in a beige saree while Nick complemented her in a black sherwani.

Priyanka and Nick in Italy A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyaankachoprafc) on Sep 21, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

Sonam Kapoor also attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement bash in Italy with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam posted a picture of herself and Anand on a boat, both were traditionally dressed. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also attended the party.

Two hearts.... One soul.... A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkahuja__fc) on Sep 22, 2018 at 3:01am PDT

After attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement bash in Lake Como, the couple attended Armani fashion show in Milan. The duo were coordinated in black outfits and needless to say both looked uber-stylish.

@anandahuja @giorgioarmani #everydayphenomenal A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She also has Cowboy Ninja Viking and A Kid Like Jake in the line-up.

Sonam Kapoor is currently busy with The Zoya Factor, which also features Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Sikander Kher. Sonam also has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Tok Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in the line-up. In the film, Sonam is sharing the screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time.