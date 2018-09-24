Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja, In Armani Front Row, Score Perfect 10 On Milan Style Meter

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja at the Armani show in Milan. (Image courtesy AFP)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were in the front row at the Armani fashion show in Milan over the weekend and oh boy, the couple looked uber-stylish. Dressed in black outfits from the house of Armani, Sonam and Anand were arguably the most stylish couple on the designer's guest list for the show. Sonam Kapoor wore a gown with a plunging neckline while Anand suited up. The sneaker geeks ditched their preferred shoes in favour of formal footwear. The couple travelled to Milan over the weekend after attending Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal's pre-engagement bash in Lake Como, pictures of which have rocked the Internet.

But first, here are photos of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Milan:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attended the Armani show in Milan. (Image courtesy AFP)

Sonam Kapoor wore a black gown with a plunging neckline. (Image courtesy AFP)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May this year. (Image courtesy AFP)

Sonam Kapoor also shared some pictures from the fashion show, in black-and-white filter. In one of the posts, the couple posed with Giorgio Armani while in another, they posed on the red carpet with the designer's wife Roberta.

Here are the pictures Sonam Kapoor posted on social media:

Also, here's a picture of Sonam and Anand at Lake Como for Isha Ambani's pre-engagement ceremony:

Sonam Kapoor is Bollywood's best bet in the international fashion circuits. Sonam Kapoor's closet has several pieces from Armani and she had also attended the Armani couture show in Paris in 2015.

After dating for several years, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May this year. She was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and her two work-in-progress projects are Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor.