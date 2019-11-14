Children's Day 2019: Shilpa Shetty's Post For Son Viaan Is All About 'Hugs And Wet Kisses'

Children's Day 2019: Shilpa Shetty shared this picture. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty celebrated the Children's Day with her son Viaan She shared an adorable post for him on social media "May you always be protected, loved and blessed," wrote Shilpa

Shilpa Shetty's post for son Viaan on Children's Day is all about "smile, hugs and wet kisses." The actress on Thursday shared a beautiful picture of herself and her son and thanked her "ray of sunshine" for making her "relive her childhood vicariously" through him. In the oh-so-adorable picture, Viaan can be seen hugging Shilpa and kissing her on the cheek. Sharing the picture, Shilpa Shetty accompanied it with a heartfelt note. She started the note with a quote: "'Your soul is healed being with children.' Thank you, my son, for keeping my heart, mind and soul alive. You're my ray of sunshine on the gloomiest of days with your smile, hugs and wet kisses. May you always be protected, loved and blessed. Thank you for making me relive my childhood vicariously through you. Love you!" Aww.

Later in her post, Shilpa wished her young fans and wrote: "Happy Children's Day to you and all the beautiful children out there, who make their parents heart happy."

Check it out:

Shilpa Shetty often shares photos and video of her son on social media. Last month, she shared a video of herself teaching some important tricks of "breathing right" under the water in Phuket. Take a look:

Before that, the actress shared a really adorable video of herself and Viaan cooking oatmeal cookies. "Sundays be like... Trying out new recipes with my little masterchef (who loves to cook). Oatmeal cookies (without any refined sugar) with Viaan's twist. And we binged on these dunking them in jam/chocolate sauce... Yummy!" Shilpa captioned the post.

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in the year 2009 and welcomed Viaan in 2012.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will return to the big screen after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, which will open in theatres next year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.