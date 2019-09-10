Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Wish For The 'Man Of Her Dreams' Raj Kundra Makes For A Perfect Present

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights "Wishing our super hero tonnes of happiness," wrote Shilpa Shetty "You are the king of my heart," she added "You are the best father, son, brother, and husband," she added

Shilpa Shetty made her husband Raj Kundra's 44th birthday even more special by posting an absolutely adorable video on Instagram, on Tuesday. Shilpa handpicked a few of her favourite pictures of her entrepreneur husband and she made a super cute video out of it. Some of the pictures in the video will definitely make you go "aww." Shilpa's caption along with the video was cherry on the cake. In the note, the Dhadkan actress referred to Raj Kundra as the "man of her dreams" and the "king of her heart." She captioned it: "Happiest Birthday my Cookie, You are the king of my heart, man of my dreams and the love of my life. You are the best father, son, brother, and husband... And I'm one helluva lucky woman. May all your dreams come true because you really deserve it all. Wishing our super hero Raj Kundra tonnes of happiness, love, success, and great health above all."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Meanwhile, another lovely birthday greeting for Raj Kundra came from his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty. An excerpt from her post read, "Happy birthday jiju. You are a shining example of what a brother-in-law should be and such a joy to us all. One of the kindest souls I know with a heart of gold, infectious positivity and zest for life. Wishing you all the happiness, peace and success and everything that your heart desires. Blessed to have you as a brother in my life."

Check out the post here:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in the year 2009 and the couple are parents to 7-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra. In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.