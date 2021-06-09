Shilpa Shetty's Lunch Date With Husband Raj Kundra On Her Birthday. See What He Wrote In His Post

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra (Image courtesy: @rajkundra9)

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra found a spot on the list of trends on the Internet today. Reason? A sneak peek from their lunch date on Shilpa's birthday. Raj Kundra took his wife Shilpa out for a lunch date to celebrate her 44th birthday yesterday. On Tuesday, Raj Kundra shared a boomerang video of himself with Shilpa on his Instagram story in which the couple can be seen happily posing together at a restaurant. Both of them are smiling in the clip. He tagged Shilpa in his caption and wrote, "Lunch birthday date after forever."

Screenshot of Raj Kundra's Instagram story

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were also spotted outside their residence in Juhu on Tuesday. Shilpa posed for the paparazzi there. She was also snapped with her husband Raj Kundra. Shilpa looked gorgeous in a multicoloured printed jumpsuit and white blazer. She paired her outfit with a brown belt and twinned it with a sling bag. The couple reportedly went on a lunch date to the Taj Lands End, Mumbai. See their pictures here.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Yesterday, Shilpa Shetty treated her fans to a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday. The actress posted a boomerang video of herself on her Instagram handle. In the clip, she can be seen posing with balloons and cakes. The actress wrote a heartwarming note in the caption. Shilpa thanked her well-wishers for all the "love and blessings" on her special day. "I'm filled with gratitude, and overwhelmed with all the love & blessings that you've showered on me today," an excerpt from her post read.

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009. While Shilpa is an actress, Raj Kundra is a businessman. They are parents to two kids - Viaan and Samisha.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty appeared in movies like Dhadkan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Baazigar and Life in a... Metro among others. Shilpa is now gearing up for films like Hungama 2 and Nikamma.