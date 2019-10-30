Shilpa Shetty And Son Viaan Underwater In Phuket. Take Notes

Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty sure knows how to teach her son underwater "breathing" skills with ease. The actress, who recently wrapped her Thailand vacation, taught her son Viaan some important tricks of "breathing right" under the water in Phuket and shared a video of him killing it like a pro. In the video, Shilpa and Viaan can be seen going underwater together, where Viaan can be seen learning to control his breathing as a part of his training. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Teaching my son the tricks of "breathing right" even underwater." Check it out:

Shilpa Shetty, who is a fitness enthusiast, frequently inspires her fans by sharing her workout videos and pictures on Instagram. Earlier this month, she Instagrammed a video, in which she could be seen performing the yoga pose headstand (Sirasana). It's not just her video but her caption also that is motivating us to achieve even the "impossible" with discipline and consistency. "I'm always trying to turn things upside down to see if they look any better. Guess what? I look tougher this way! Life is tough, darlings but you are tougher, never forget that. I'm trying to do things that were unimaginable for me; weak wrists, torn ligaments, cervical issues... But once you put your mind to anything with discipline and consistency, you will nail even the impossible," Shilpa Shetty captioned her post.

Before that, she posted a video of herself and her actress sister Shamita Shetty working out even on the occasion of Dussehra and wrote that they don't believe in "taking a break" from fitness routine on a holiday. "We don't believe in letting fitness take a break even on a holiday; neither should you. Workouts are always fun with my partner-in-crime, Shamita Shetty," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, also check out Shilpa Shetty's other workout videos:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the 2007 film Apne. She will return to the bug screen after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, which is slated to release next year.

