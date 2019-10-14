'Boss Girls' Kareena Kapoor And Shilpa Shetty Are Made Of 'Sarcasm, Sunshine And Killer Jawlines'

Kareena Kapoor photographed with Shilpa Shetty. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Kareena Kapoor is all set to host Shilpa Shetty on the second season of her talk show What Women Want, in which she invites eminent personalities and talks about issues pertaining to career, motherhood, breaking stereotypes and more. Shilpa Shetty, who will be the latest celebrity to attend her show, shared a picture along with Kareena on her Instagram profile, on Monday. In the photograph, both the actresses look stunning as they pose together on the couch. Kareena can be seen dressed in a printed jumpsuit by Song Of Style while Shilpa can be seen wearing a one-shoulder white dress.

Shilpa Shetty accompanied the post with one helluva caption. The 44-year-old actress wrote: "Not all girls are made of sugar, spice and everything nice... Some girls are made of sarcasm, sunshine and killer jawlines." She accompanied the post along with the hashtags #Girlpower #candid #conversation #friends #bossgirls #chat #stayhappy #funtimes #goodvibes."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

So far, Kareena Kapoor has welcomed her husband Saif Ali Khan, her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, and other Bollywood actors like Kajol and Kartik Aaryan on the show.

Kareena Kapoor's line-up of films includes Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline. That's not it, she will also be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Kareena Kapoor also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show Dance India Dance.

