Trending: Can You Deal With Priyanka Chopra And Kareena Kapoor's 'Face-Off' Video?

Kareena and Priyanka on Dance India Dance sets (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with promotional duties for her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, joined Kareena Kapoor for a recent episode of dance reality show Dance India Dance. And trust us when we say this that Priyanka and Kareena had plenty of fun on the sets of Dance India Dance, just a glimpse of which The Sky Is Pink actress shared on her Instagram. Looks like Priyanka and Kareena had a "face-off" but with a twist. In the video, Priyanka and Kareena features in a boomerang clip, in which they can be seen showering each other with flying kisses. Yup, that's their version of a "face-off."

"Our kind of face-off... Thank you, Dance India Dance for having us... so much fun with your talented contestants and judges. See you soon Kareena Kapoor. The Sky Is Pink in theatres on Oct 11," Priyanka captioned her post.

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor make a fabulous duo. Don't they?

However, it was indeed a fashion face-off of sorts on the sets of Dance India Dance with Priyanka turning heads in a chain detail blazer from Versace's Fall 2019 collection. Kareena impressed the fashion police in a pale pink Yousef Al Jasmi gown, styled with Bulgari Jewels pieces.

Kareena and Karisma have co-starred in films such as Aitraaz and Don. Kareena, who is on the judges' panel on Dance India Dance, marked her TV debut with the show.

Meanwhile, Shonali Bose's bilingual film The Sky Is Pink reunites Priyanka with Farhan Akhtar on screen after Dil Dhadakne Do. Also starring Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf, The Sky Is Pink releases on October 11.

