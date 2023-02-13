Jab They Met: Kareena Kapoor And Shilpa Shetty Hugged At Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Reception

Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty at Kiara-Sidharth's reception.

The creme de la creme of Bollywood put their most fashionable foot forward to congratulate newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at their reception in Mumbai on Sunday night. The couple got married in Jaisalmer and flew to Delhi. The Mumbai reception was hosted especially for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's colleagues from the film industry. Kareena Kapoor, who co-starred with Kiara in Good Newwz, and featured in the song Mera Naam Mary Hai from Sidharth's 2015 film Brothers, checked into the venue in a pink Manish Malhotra saree. At the same time, Shilpa Shetty, who is Sidharth's co-star from Indian Police Force, stepped in for a photo-op. Shilpa wore an outfit from the shelves of Itrh. The actresses happily greeted each other during the event and were clicked at their candid best.

See photos of Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty here:

Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty pictured together.

Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty pictured together.

Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty pictured together.

Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty pictured together.

Kareena Kapoor at Kiara-Sidharth's wedding reception.

Shilpa Shetty at Kiara-Sidharth's wedding reception.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She was also seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. She stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar and is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few.