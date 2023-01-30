Shilpa Shetty Did What She Does Best. See Her Monday Motivation Post

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video. . (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Guys, listen up. Shilpa Shetty is here with her Monday motivation post. Oh, and, it is all about “the four pillars upholding one's goal of achieving all their dreams”. The actress has also shared a montage from her workout sessions on Instagram. Here, Shilpa is performing a range of exercises. The note attached to the video read, “ Consistency, dedication, discipline, and effort are the four pillars upholding one's goal of achieving all their dreams… including the dream of a healthy and fit body. Modifying your daily habits and switching over to a healthy and regulated lifestyle is a must. Put in the hard work regularly and you will eventually see the difference. But, achieving your dream physique isn't the end of the road. You have to be consistent to maintain it.” The actress added, “Remember that this mantra won't give you instant or quick results, but it'll be absolutely worth the effort you put in over a period of time. Happy Monday!” For the hashtags, she wrote, “#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #fitness #SimpleSoulful #FitIndiaMovement”.

Before this, Shilpa Shetty said that “everything in life deserves a jhatka or a tadka, at regular intervals.” In a video shared on Instagram, the actress is seen performing belly dance. Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, “Everything in life deserves a jhatka or a tadka, at regular intervals. My #MondayMotivation is no different. Today's routine includes a belly dance move, which works the core inside-out. Our core consists of the pelvic, lower back, glute, and abdominal muscles." Talking about the benefits and how we can nail the move, she added, “ This belly dance move trains the core for strength and shape. How to do it: Keeping one leg straight with the foot flat on the floor, raise the heel of the other leg as high without bending at the knee and then draw an outward circle with your hip. Repeat on the other side and work alternately (Imagine drawing the infinity sign) Once you master this move, you can perform a mix of slow and fast movements to challenge your core. Belly dance also helps in learning how to control the core and works on the deeper abdominal muscles. Different from the usual, isn't it? What does your Monday look like? Let me know in the comments below.”

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The cop drama series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.