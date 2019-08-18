Here's Why Shilpa Shetty Turned Down 10 Crore Endorsement Deal For Slimming Pills

(courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa was offered a deal for slimming pills "I can't sell something that I don't believe in," said Shilpa "A lifestyle modification works so much better," she added

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who has a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast, recently rejected an endorsement offer for a brand of Ayurvedic slimming pills, reported mid-day. Revealing the reason behind her turning down the deal, the 44-year-old actress told the publication that she would never represent a product which she won't endorse herself: "I can't sell something that I don't believe in." Elaborating on his point, Shilpa Shetty added she believes the best alternative to slimming pills is a lifestyle change and that's what she would rather advocate for: "Slimming pills and fad diets can be tempting since they promise instant results, but nothing beats the sense of pride of being committed to your routine and eating right. A lifestyle modification works so much better in the long term."

Mid-day reports that Shilpa was offered a handsome amount of Rs 10 crore for the deal, which she rejected anyway: "She was being offered Rs 10 crore for the consolidated advertising campaign," the publication quoted a source as saying.

"But she has always been clear about adopting the healthy route to fitness. A strict yoga practitioner and a firm believer in the concept of eating right, she has, time and again, cautioned youngsters to not fall for fad diets or unnatural substitutes for weight loss. It was a no-brainer for her to let the deal pass," the source added.

Apart from her career as an actress, Shilpa Shetty is also a yoga expert and recently launched her own fitness app. She also has a huge audience for her healthy cooking videos on Instagram. Shilpa Shetty often fills up her social media pages with work-out videos in her attempt to inspire fans and followers towards a healthy lifestyle.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen as a judge on reality show Super Dancer 3.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.