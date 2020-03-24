How Shilpa Shetty And Son Viaan 'Baked The Quarantine Blues Away'

Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan Raj Kundra. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty made a healthy chocolate cake and she was assisted by the cutest apprentice ever. We are talking about her son Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa shared snippets from her and Viaan's baking session and she wrote in the caption: "A baking/cooking session once a week. He loves to experiment and whip up healthy, easy-to-make recipes in his free time. We use this heart-shaped mould to show it's made with love... This time around, we baked the gluten free chocolate heart cake with coconut sugar, celebrating this time together. Bake the quarantine blues away. Every day well spent."

The Dhadkan actress, in her post, wrote: "Since I have more time on hand, I found these pics from the past to show how time flies, but something's don't change. Take time out to show gratitude for the time we have on hand, and let's spend it with our kids with happiness in our hearts." Shilpa accompanied the post with the hashtags #EveryDayIsSonDay #bakers #motherandson #famjam #qualitytime and #staysafe.

Shipa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 7. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.

Shilpa Shetty stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne and Dus, to name a few.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.