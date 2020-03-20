'Rona Nahi, Haath Dhona': Shilpa Shetty Adds Humour To Safe Hands Challenge

Shilpa Shetty shared this image. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, on Friday, took the Safe Hands Challenge amid the coronavirus outbreak. Accepting the challenge from her sister Shamita Shetty and Union Minister Kiren Rijju, Shilpa posted a TikTok video on her Instagram profile, featuring husband Raj Kundra, where both of them can be seen washing their hands. Recorded with the song Paas Nahin Aaiye Haath Na Lagaiye from the 1952 film Saqi playing in the background, Shilpa shared the video and wrote, "Love in the time of corona. What cannot be cured has to be endured. Rona nahi, haath dhona. Swasth raho, maast raho (Don't cry, wash your hands. Stay healthy, stay fit)." The 44-year-old actress further nominated her Instafam to take up the challenge. Shilpa wrote, "Nominating all my Instafam to take up this challenge in your own way and post on any platform to show solidarity and press the word and not the virus." Have a look at the video posted by Shilpa here:

A few days ago, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone also took the Safe Hands Challenge. Deepika Padukone posted a video on social media where she was seen washing her hands thoroughly with soap while wearing a mask as a precautionary measure. Nominated by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), the 34-year-old actress shared the video and wrote, "Thank you Dr Tedros, for nominating me for the Safe Hands Challenge! COVID-19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!" Take a look:

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus#StaySafehttps://t.co/45glSxXkqPpic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Anushka Sharma also posted a video of herself washing her hands, as has been advised by WHO and doctors across the world to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus. Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, on Tuesday, the 31-year-old actress advised people to wash their palms with extra care and not waste water while washing their hands.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2.

Deepika, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhapaak. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 along with Ranveer Singh. She also has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit The Intern, where she will share screen space with Rishi Kapoor.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic comedy-drama Zero, where she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The PK actress has not announced any upcoming projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films will produce Netflix's web-series Mai.