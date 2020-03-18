Anushka Sharma Takes The Safe Hands Challenge Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Urges People To Stay Safe

Still from Anushka Sharma's Instagram story. (courtesy anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka Sharma posted a video of herself on Instagram

She urged people to wash hands and maintain hygiene

She advised people to not waste water

Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday, took the Safe Hands Challenge amidst the coronavirus outbreak and urged people to maintain proper hygiene to stay safe. The 31-year-old actress posted the video of herself washing her hands, as recommended by the healthcare professionals, on her Instagram stories. In the video, the NH10 actress can be seen thoroughly cleaning her hands with soap, as has been advised by WHO and doctors across the world to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus. In the video, the actress can also be seen advising people to wash their palms with extra care and not waste water while washing their hands.

Here's a screenshot from the Instagram story posted by Anushka Sharma:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's video

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone also took the Safe Hands Challenge and tweeted a video where she can be seen washing her hands thoroughly while wearing a mask as a precautionary measure. Deepika, who was nominated for the challenge by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), posted the video and wrote, "Thank you Dr Tedros, for nominating me for the Safe Hands Challenge! COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!" She further nominated Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli to take up this challenge.

Take a look at Deepika's tweet here:

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus#StaySafehttps://t.co/45glSxXkqPpic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic comedy-drama Zero where she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The PK actress has not announced any upcoming projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films will back Netflix's web-series Mai. Deepika, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhapaak. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 along with Ranveer Singh. She also has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit The Intern, where she will share screen space with Rishi Kapoor.