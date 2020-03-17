Deepika Padukone Takes The Safe Hands Challenge Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Nominates Virat Kohli, Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo

Still from Deepika Padukone's video (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone just took the Safe Hands Challenge amid the worldwide outbreak of Coronavirus and tweeted a video along with an important message. Deepika was nominated for the challenge by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). Thanking him, the 34-year-old actress wrote: "Thank you Dr Tedros, for nominating me for the Safe Hands Challenge! COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!" Interestingly, Deepika tagged three sports stars to take the challenge. "I further nominate Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli to take up this challenge. Stay safe," she wrapped her tweet. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had also nominated Priyanka Chopra, Arnold Schwarzenegger and model Christy Turlington for the challenge.

In the video, Deepika can be seen thoroughly cleaning her hands with soap, as has been advised by WHO and doctors across the world to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus. Deepika, who can also be seen wearing a mask to highlight the importance of precautionary measures against the virus, ended the video with a quirky wink. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, in self-quarantine, has busied herself with some wardrobe cleaning.

At the beginning of this month, Deepika had cancelled her trip to the French capital and missed attending the Paris Fashion Week because of the coronavirus outbreak. "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," her spokesperson had said in a statement.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. She was just signed for the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern. Deepika will co-star with Rishi Kapoor in the movie. She has also been roped in to play Draupadi in the much talked-about Mahabharata adaptation. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 along with Ranveer Singh.