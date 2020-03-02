Deepika Padukone Cancels Paris Fashion Week Trip Over Coronavirus Scare

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika was supposed to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show

The actress has earlier attended Cannes Film Festival and Met Gala

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone, who has attended several International fashion events in the past, was scheduled to attend the Paris Fashion Week this month. However, the 34-year-old actress had to cancel her trip due to the global coronavirus outbreak. The actress' spokesperson told news agency IANS, "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France."

Deepika Padukone made stunning back-to-back appearances at the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival over the years. The actress also attended MTV EMAs in 2016, she also travelled the world attending XXX: Return of Xander Cage premieres in one show-stopping dress after another.

The "Padmaavat" actress recently signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. The actress also announced her next project as a producer, a retelling of Mahabharata from the point of view of Draupadi. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. The film showcase the story of India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

(With inputs from IANS)