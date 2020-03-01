Deepika Padukone's 6 AM Workout Routine Is All About 'Having Fun'

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: yasminkarachiwala)

Leave it to Deepika Padukone to pull off the most intense of workout routines with a bright smile. On Sunday, we got a glimpse of the 34-year-old actress' workout session, courtesy her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. In the video shared by Yasmin on her Instagram profile, Deepika can be seen doing some intense Pilates routines effortlessly. Dressed in a black tank top and matching tights, Deepika can be seen smiling as she does Pilates in the video. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Yasmin captioned her post: "Weekend Motivation! It's important to have fun too! Deepika Padukone has the perfect combination of working hard and having fun. This makes the 6 am mornings worth it."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. The actress also announced her next project as a producer, a retelling of Mahabharata from the point of view of Draupadi. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

Other than that, the actress also signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, co-starring Rishi Kapoor. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles.