Yes, Deepika Padukone Is Ranveer Singh's 'Cheerleader.' Then Again, She Did Post A Savage Pic Of Him

Have you seen Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram posts? They are so cute! The couple, who just got back from their holiday, are once again pulling each other's leg on social media and we couldn't stop ourselves from asking - could it be any funnier? It all started when Ranveer posted an adorable video of Deepika and called her his "cheerleader" in the caption. In the throwback clip, the actress can be seen singing Apna Time Aega from Ranveer's 2019 film Gully Boy, which completed one year on Friday. Minutes after this, Deepika surprised him with an epic comeback. She posted a picture of him, in which he can be seen treating himself to some spa time (a face mask), and wrote: "In other news, Cleopatra is very busy as you can see..." It appears that Deepika and Ranveer's posts have Filmfare connections. Ranveer, who flew into Assam within hours of landing in Mumbai, is maybe prepping for the awards, where Gully Boy has been nominated for the Best Film.

Reacting to Deepika's post, Ranveer teased her in his own way and commented: "Meri nikhri twacha ka raaz toh ... tum ho!

Ranveer's "Cleopatra" picture reminded us of Deepika's old Instagram story that featured the actor prepping for his first wedding anniversary by applying a face mask. You remember that? If not, take a look:

How can we forget the video of Deepika Padukone (similar to the aforementioned Gully Boy clip), in which she could be seen recreating Ranveer Singh's dialogue "Aye, aaya police" from his film Simmba? The video was shared by Ranveer after the release of the film. Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern while Ranveer Singh's upcoming films include '83, Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.