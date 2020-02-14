Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Are Back From Holiday. See New Pics Of The 'Water Babies'

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport

Highlights Ranveer and Deepika returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Friday

The couple were holidaying at an undisclosed beach location

Deepika filled up her Instagram with vacation memories

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wrapped their vacation and returned to Mumbai with an Instagram feed full of memories. The paparazzi spotted Deepika and Ranveer exiting the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday, around the time when netizens spotted two brand new posts on Deepika's Instagram, both of which are vacation memories. Deepika and Ranveer, who are extremely guarded about their personal lives, holidayed at a beach location without fans getting even a whiff of their getaway destination. But that doesn't mean fans were not treated to glimpses of their chill scenes. Deepika, who started a "his and hers" series on Instagram, revealed just how much of a "water baby" she is with a photo of colour snorkelling gear.

Looks like Deepika and Ranveer are also big time foodies because they "didn't even spare the watermelon."

Deepika and Ranveer also went cycling together when on vacay and swimming in the sea. These pictures are proof.

Deepika and Ranveer's vacation began with this post a week ago.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are trolling each other on Instagram like this.

Deepika Padukone will now get busy with the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern. Deepika Padukone will set into the shoes of Anne Hathaway while Rishi Kapoor has been cast in the role originally played by Rishi Kapoor. "Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of The Intern. A 2021 release," Deepika had written. Meanwhile, Ranveer wrapped announced a wrap on his new film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer will soon get busy with the promotions of Kabir Khan's '83, which releases in April. Busy star Ranveer flew out to Assam within few hours of landing in Mumbai for the Filmfare Awards scheduled for tomorrow.