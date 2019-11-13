Ranveer Singh, In Anniversary Prep Mode, Outed By Deepika Padukone. Face Mask Alert

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November last year

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are such a fun couple! Deepika and Ranveer are expected to fly out of Mumbai today for the temple town of Tirupati but before that Ranveer is treating himself to some spa time. We know this because Ranveer must have shared a selfie with Deepika mid-way through the spa session and she decided to share it with her Instafam on her Instagram story. Ranveer's selfie will indeed make you do a double take, courtesy some face mask. "In preparation for his first wedding anniversary," Deepika captioned it. Just to make sure Ranveer knows what's happening, Deepika tagged him too in her post.

Check out Deepika Padukone's LOL post about Ranveer Singh here:

Deepika and Ranveer revealed their anniversary plans in a statement on Tuesday. The couple will fly out to Tirupati today with the Padukones and the Bhavnanis and will visit the Tirupati Tirumala Temple and Padmavathi Temple on November 14 - the date of their first wedding ceremony. Deepika and Ranveer, along with their families, will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 15 - the date of their second wedding ceremony. They will fly back to Mumbai in the evening on the same day.

Deepika and Ranveer maintained extreme privacy during their wedding last year. The destination was Italy's Lake Como with the sought after Villa del Balbianello as the venue, making it almost impossible for paparazzi and fans to breach the security measures. The couple had two wedding ceremonies - the first one was as per Konkani rituals on November 14 while the second was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15. Ranveer and Deepika released stunning pictures from their wedding ceremonies days after their return to Mumbai.

Ranveer and Deepika hosted three wedding receptions - two in Mumbai (one for family and the other for their Bollywood friends) and one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru.

