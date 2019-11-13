Deepika Padukone Wore Red For These Reasons. Goals Achieved With Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone wore a puff sleeve dress by Rosie Assoulin (courtesy ranveersingh)

Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead gorgeous as she stepped out in a red outfit by Rosie Assoulin for the talk show Roundtable With Anupama Chopra recently. Deepika, who has always been at the top of her caption game on Instagram, shared a few glimpses of her look from last night, all of which came with the same caption featuring a few interesting facts about the colour red. "Red is the colour that makes people hungry. Red also instantly attracts attention, makes people excited, energetic and increases heart rate! All of the things I'm going for today!" Okay then, Deepika. Now, brace yourself for the comments dropped by Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh.

"Yes! All of the above are happening to me right now," he wrote on the first post while for another he said red is his "spirit colour." Ranveer went all desi with his last comment as he wrote: "The colour of passion, hayye."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone''s posts and Ranveer's comments here:

Well, fans of the couple can never have enough of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media PDA, who dropped innumerable number of likes on Ranveer's comments. Deepika also often returns the favour on Ranveer's Instagram and never hesitates to troll him. For Ranveer's "shaadi season is here! Entertainer for hire" photo, Deepika wrote: "Contact Deepika Padukone for bookings." LOL.

Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the shooting schedule of Kabir Khan's '83, which also featured Deepika Padukone as his onscreen wife. Deepika also has Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in her line-up while Ranveer has Karan Johar's Takht to look forward to.

