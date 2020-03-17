Trending: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mini Pets Steal The Show In Video On Coronavirus

Arnold Schwarzenegger with his pets. (Image courtesy: /schwarzenegger)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making use of the quarantine to spend some quality time with his pets Whiskey, a mini pony, and Lulu, a mini donkey. The 72-year-old actor shared a video on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together." The Terminatoractor, who can be seen playing with his pets in the video, says, "See, the important thing is that you stay at home, because there's a curfew now." He added, "No one is allowed out. Especially someone who is, like, 72 years old. After you are 65, you are not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's love for fitness needs no introduction. He said in the video that idea of going to the gym was "out the window." However, he found a way to keep himself healthy. On Tuesday, he shared a video, in which he could be seen cycling. "Doctors and experts say that riding my bike outside is OK so it's the only way I'm leaving the house, but if you do ride your bike or go for a walk, don't stop, avoid social contact. Apologies to everyone but I won't be stopping on my rides for selfies. Stay positive, stay home as much as possible. Stay safe," he said in the video.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to several film and TV projects being suspended. Film personalities like Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenka have tested positive for COVID - 19.