How Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty And Others Are Spending Their Quarantine

The film industry, confined to their homes as India battles the Coronavirus, has found several ways to keep themselves occupied. Mumbai, where most Bollywood celebs live, is in lockdown; Maharashtra has registered the most number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Enforced social distancing doesn't seem to lowering spirits. Katrina Kaif is spending her quarantine playing the guitar - you won't be able to hear her yet, though she has promised "sound coming soon." It appears that we have singer-composer Ankur Tewari to thank for this glimpse of Katrina's musical abilities. Take a look at the video Katrina Kaif posted:

Like many parents, Shilpa Shetty is struggling to keep her young son entertained. She shared a snippet of her "tie and dye" session with Viaan, 7, on her Instagram profile. Their pet cat Simba kept them company, with results that could have been disastrous. "You have to put on your thinking caps, aiming to make the most of this time together. So, you invent, innovate and come up with something as it's a do or 'dye' situation that'll keep them busy and you happy. Today's bonding session with Viaan happened with some tie and dye activity at home, with a special appearance by Simba (who nearly got her tail dyed)," read an excerpt from Shilpa's post. This is the video we are talking about:

For Sonali Bendre, a cancer survivor, the quarantine is crucial. Here's what she's been doing so far: "Day 6 of self-isolation: This is all I'm doing the whole day. Hanging out with my buddies - my sanitiser and my books, also most importantly, eating right to improve my immunity. Tell me what you're doing," read her caption.

Preity Zinta is in Los Angeles with her family. On her Instagram, she shared a video of herself "doing a cardio step work out and training" while her pet dog Bruno runs around her. Sharing the video, the 45-year-old actress wrote, "Life is all about improvisation right now. Here's Bruno and me doing a cardio step work out & training." Take a look:

Bollywood has reported its first Coronavirus case - singer Kanika Kapoor, who returned from the UK 10 days ago, has tested positive. She joins a growing list of celebrities that include Tom Hanks and Idris Elba. The virus originated in Wuhan, China and has since infected thousands globally. In India, the COVID-19 cases have risen to over 200.