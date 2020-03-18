Katrina Kaif Is Learning To Play Guitar Because She 'Can't Let Down' Ankur Tewari

Katrina Kaif shared this photo. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif )

After workout routines, Katrina Kaif is keeping herself busy amid the Coronavirus quarantine by playing guitar. The actress, on Wednesday, Instagrammed a mute "work-in-progress" video of herself playing a guitar and shared that she is trying her best to learn to play the instrument because she "can't let down" singer-composer Ankur Tewari. Katrina also teased her fans by saying that she will soon post another video of herself playing guitar with sound on. She captioned the video like this: "Work-in-progress. The sound coming soon in a few days. Hopefully! Can't let down Ankur Tewari. #staysafe." Going by Katrina Kaif's caption, it appears that the actress is learning to play guitar from Ankur Tewari.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's latest post here:

Katrina Kaif trended big time on social media after she shared a couple of videos of herself exercising at home because she couldn't go to the gym due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can." The workout routines shared by Katrina Kaif included squats, leg raises, sit-ups, push-ups, planks and mountain climbers. Check out her post here:

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will also star Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Sooryavanshi has been postponed as a result of Coronavirus outbreak.