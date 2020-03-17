Gyms Are Shut So Katrina Kaif Has Turned Work From Home Into Work Out From Home

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif takes her fitness and workout routines very seriously and there is absolutely no denying that. The 36-year-old actress shared a series of videos, in which she and fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen doing some workout routines which can be easily practiced at home. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, partial lockdown has been announced in schools, cinemas, malls, gyms and other public spaces. Sharing the video, Katrina said, "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can."

The workout routines shared by Katrina include squats, leg raises, sit-ups, push-ups, planks and mountain climbers. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, the release of Katrina Kaif's forthcoming film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameos, has also been shifted. The film was earlier slated to open in theatres on March 27. However, the new release date has not been announced yet. Earlier this month, the makers of the film shared a statement, an excerpt from which read, "We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family but due to recent outburst of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience. And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right. After all, safety comes first. Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong."

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.