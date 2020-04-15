Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Is One Of Her 15 Million Reasons To Smile

Highlights
- Samisha Shetty Kundra was born on Feb 15
- Shilpa now has 15 million followers (and counting) on TikTok
- Shilpa shared an adorable video of her daughter
Shilpa Shetty, who welcomed daughter Samisha in February this year, was spotted in a celebratory mood on Instagram and TikTok. The mother of two was celebrating more than one reason to be happy. In her lengthy post on Instagram, Shilpa said that the number 15 has turned out to be "lucky" for her as Samisha was born on February 15 and also because she reached 15 million followers (and counting) on TikTok that too on April 15! Shilpa, who hasn't revealed her baby daughter's face on Instagram, shared an adorable video of playing with Samisha and wrote: "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number '15' has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on Feb 15 and she turns two-months-old today on April 15."
Shilpa also thanked her TikTok followers for showering a whole lot of love: "It's also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on TikTok India today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love and blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come."
On Samisha's 40-day birthday last month, Shilpa treated us to this fabulous family photo of the Shetty-Kundras. The 44-year-old mother wrote she wanted her little daughter to visit a temple but because of the coronavirus outbreak, would do a small puja at their home mandir: "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have 'stepped out of the house' for the 'FIRST' time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don't have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home."
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009 and are also parents to son Viaan.