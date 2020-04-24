Shilpa Shetty's Friday Night Done Right With Husband Raj Kundra And Son Viaan. See Pic

Highlights
- Shilpa shared a pic of her TGIF moment on Instagram
- She had a movie night with Viaan and Raj Kundra
- Shilpa and Viaan's smiles in the photo say it all
Shilpa Shetty, in lockdown like the rest of us, had a TGIF moment at home! And she had to had to share a glimpse of it on Instagram. The 44-year-old actress made a movie night out of a lockdown Friday and had a major fam-jam with her partners in quarantine. Shilpa shared a photo, also featuring husband Raj Kundra and seven-year-old son Viaan, to say all you need is a large tub of popcorn and your favourite movie buddies (Shilpa's two-months-old daughter Samisha is too young to be part of a movie night) to have a great movie experience: "These two + hot homemade popcorn = a perfect movie night." Shilpa and Viaan's smiles in the photo say it all. Take a look here:
Shilpa Shetty is one of those celebs who are keeping hers fans constantly updated and motivated during the lockdown. Her work-out videos are real hits with her Instafam for being super inspiring. She recently shared one video from her in-house gym, in which Viaan also joined their parents during their couple work-out session. "Oftentimes when Raj Kundra and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process," she wrote.
I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don't have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19
Working out and watching movies are not the only things that are keeping Shilpa busy in lockdown. She has been perfecting her TikTok skills with each video and recently garnered 15 million fans on the platform.
Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number '15' has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It's also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come @rajkundra9 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day19 #SamishaShettyKundra #happiness #gratitude #blessed #grateful #daughter #15Million #TikTokIndia
Meanwhile, Shilpa is also cooking meals with home-grown veggies: "Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested. As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C'est la vie," she captioned this video.
One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C'est la vie! Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I'm grateful for the fresh produce and for nature's many blessings... Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwback
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who got married in 2009, welcomed daughter Samisha via surrogacy in February this year.