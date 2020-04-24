Shilpa Shetty's Friday Night Done Right With Husband Raj Kundra And Son Viaan. See Pic

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, in lockdown like the rest of us, had a TGIF moment at home! And she had to had to share a glimpse of it on Instagram. The 44-year-old actress made a movie night out of a lockdown Friday and had a major fam-jam with her partners in quarantine. Shilpa shared a photo, also featuring husband Raj Kundra and seven-year-old son Viaan, to say all you need is a large tub of popcorn and your favourite movie buddies (Shilpa's two-months-old daughter Samisha is too young to be part of a movie night) to have a great movie experience: "These two + hot homemade popcorn = a perfect movie night." Shilpa and Viaan's smiles in the photo say it all. Take a look here:

Shilpa Shetty is one of those celebs who are keeping hers fans constantly updated and motivated during the lockdown. Her work-out videos are real hits with her Instafam for being super inspiring. She recently shared one video from her in-house gym, in which Viaan also joined their parents during their couple work-out session. "Oftentimes when Raj Kundra and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process," she wrote.

Working out and watching movies are not the only things that are keeping Shilpa busy in lockdown. She has been perfecting her TikTok skills with each video and recently garnered 15 million fans on the platform.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is also cooking meals with home-grown veggies: "Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested. As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C'est la vie," she captioned this video.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who got married in 2009, welcomed daughter Samisha via surrogacy in February this year.