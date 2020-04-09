Eat. Sleep. Workout. Repeat: How Celebs Are Keeping The Lockdown Kilos Off

Highlights
- Katrina Kaif's workout routine also includes squats and push-up
- Vicky Kaushal prefers "quarantine stacking"
- Milind Soman is the master of innovative workout routines
Staying at home during the lockdown means continuous munching and extra calories. With gyms shut, celebrities are making sure to shed those extra kilos by working out at home. Because, agree or not, fitness comes first. From Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty to Mandira Bedi and Preity Zinta, many stars have also turned into trainers to help their fans sweat it out during the lockdown. Be it yoga or regular exercise, everything is available on these celebs' social media profiles. So stop whatever you are doing and scroll down to see motivating workout posts shared by celebs. You can thank us later.
Can We Join Your Classes, Katrina Kaif?
We should definitely learn from Katrina Kaif how to religiously following fitness routines. The actress has been posting workout routines every now and then and we love her for that. Her videos also feature her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and the duo show some simple yet effective exercises that can be done at home easily. From squats to push-up and lunges, you get everything in Katrina Kaif's classes. "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas (Yasmin) and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can," wrote the actress while sharing a set of workout routines.
#WorkoutFromHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok
#WorkoutFromHome #Part2 Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe #Warmup1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps 2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 rep 3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps#Workout:1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps 2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps 3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps 5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps 6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps @reebokindia #CommittedToFitness by @isakaif
Katrina Kaif is also trying to master the art of jhadu-poocha and dish-washing, pun indeed, during the lockdown.
Deepika Padukone's Productivity Lesson Is All We Need
Deepika Padukone's "productivity in the time of COVID-19" entries are getting interesting every day. Giving her fans a glimpse of how she is keeping up with her fitness regime, the actress shared a post-workout picture and wrote: "Season 1:Episode 4. Two two...ChaChaCha. Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #exercise."
Did Anyone Say Milind Soman?
What's the first name that pops up in your mind when you talk about creative workout routines? Let us guess... Milind Soman, right? The model-actor never ceases to amaze us with his energy-filled fitness routines. He makes the best use of things or persons (you can say in Milind Soman's case) to do exercise. One of his posts features him using stairs to burn calories. "4th day of stairclimbing! Started with 45 mins and today 85 mins, so the going is good. Did about 200 floors, which is about 4000 stairs. My mother climbed 30 floors and Ankita (Milind's wife) climbed for 85 mins!" he wrote. He even did push-ups by lifting Ankita, We know, we now, just Milind Sonam things.
4th day of stairclimbing ! Started with 45min and today 85min, so the going is good did about 200 floors, which is about 4000 stairs my mother climbed 30 floors and @ankita_earthy climbed for 85min! #fitfamily #keepgoing #keepmoving #neverstop #pinkathome #Pinkathon #FitnessAddicts #stairs #stairclimber #fit #love #betterhabits4betterlife #bettereveryday #begrateful #bepositive
Day 8. Work with what you have! To all the people who said they had no time, now you do no drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system, and this system needs exercise to keep it working well. Try simple, effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function. . . . Dont try lifting your wife as your first exercise Started with 5 and till 14th April will build the number to 12! Thank you @ankita_earthy . . . #FitnessAddicts #Live2Inspire #pushups #keepmoving #NeverStop #nevergiveup @somanusha
Get Fit With Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi's "365 day challenge" is real fitness goals. The anchor-actress always inspire us to do more to stay active and have a fit body. For Mandira, exercise is "bridge over troubled water" and her workout diaries prove it. Sharing a video of skipping, Mandira wrote: "While everything looks like it's on another rhythm altogether, I decided skipping backwards was the order of the day! It requires a different kind of timing, that's for sure. 2000 skips (front ones) and 1000 squats (free weight) is what made up my workout today!" Way to go, Mandira Bedi!
#day232 While everything looks like it's on another Rhythm altogether, I decided skipping backwards was the order of the day! It requires a diff kind of timing, that's for sure. 2000 skips (front ones) and 1000 squats (free weight) is what made up my workout today! #365daysofexercise #365daychallenge #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitindiamovement #happyfornoreason
#day236 I know I have the grace of a clumsy Elephant but the will of a Bull! And that's what keeps me going! I do a few minutes of inverted poses every day to keep my anxiety at bay. There are so many to choose from. #365daysofexercise #365daychallenge #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitindiamovement #happyfornoreason
Shilpa Shetty And Her Workout Buddies
When it comes to exercise and yoga, Shilpa Shetty's family proves no one is like them. Her husband Raj Kundra, mother-in-law Usha Rani and son Viaan equally participates during her workout sessions. A couple of days ago, the actress posted a clip of her mother-in-law exercising and wrote: "My 68-year-old mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... This is so inspiring. She's highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it's around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she 'values' her health." She also showed us that "one doesn't need extensive equipment to stay fit."
My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... this is sooo inspiring. She's highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it's around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she 'values' her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it's never too late to start. She's gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to... Love you and your spirit mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day11 #FitIndia #SwasthRahoMastRaho #gratitude #family #fitness #homeworkout #stayhome #staysafe
Here's @rajkundra9 demonstrating how one doesn't need any extensive equipments to stay fit! Just a minute of skipping (even the regular kind) works. So, pick up your skipping ropes and buss ek minute tak, #SkipKarona. Let's add some cheer in each other's lives in our own little way. Pakad rope aur India ko jod! Iss social distancing ke environment mein, aaiye fitness ke zariye dilon ko connect karein. Don't forget to tag @kiren.rijiju and me in your videos! Let's get #FitIndia, even in these tough times. . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #DontSkipRopeSkip #GetFit2020 #FitIndiaMovement #Skipping #SkippingRope #fitness #stayhome #staysafe
With a young and active child in the house, I know how important it is to keep the kids busy through this time. The energy that they spend doing their regular activities remains pent up inside with no release whatsoever! So, only sharing some ideas with all the parents out here to make sure that your child gets enough activity/exercise through the day. It's very easy for the boredom to lead to irritation and restlessness, but it's important that we become their friends and keep them company now, more than ever before. Do this for your health and wellness too, kids will see you setting a precedent and follow suit . @kiren.rijiju @fitindiaoff @thevinodchanna . . . . #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day5
Paucity of time is a major reason for missing out on exercise for many. Let's utilise this 'precious' time to take care of ourselves by exercising at least 4 times a week and building a stronger immunity. Here's how you can pack in a proper routine using just the staircase. Practice this anytime during the day (preferably after an hour of eating). You don't need to come in contact with anyone else for it. Swasth raho, mast raho! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #MondayMotivation #COVID19 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #GetFit2020 #staysafe #stayhome #fitness #time
Vicky Kaushal's "Quarantine Stacking"
Vicky Kaushal sure knows how to "stack" workout equipment (at least one of his recent posts proves that). The actor posted a picture of several dumbbell kept at his home and wrote: "Work(out) from Home! #QuarantineStacking."
Workout Like Preity Zinta - All Credits To Her Dog Bruno
Preity Zinta's workout sessions are fun-filled and the credit goes to her pet dog Bruno. The actress showed us how to workout in a "mutually beneficial way" when you cannot ignore your pet, who keeps on interrupting you. Giving a sneak peek into "agility training with Bruno," Preity Zinta wrote: "When you have no choice, you find a mutually beneficial way to co-exist and work out. Here is a sneak peek at some agility training with #Bruno and yours truly." If you have a pet, you know what to do next.
Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war ( it's great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies ) and I get to do biceps curls Of course I could not do more than 7 cuz he's too heavy but we still did a few This pandemic may have kept us Indoors but it will NOT break our spirit. #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #day24 #quarantine #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram #bruno #ting
So which exercise you are going to try first? Tell us in the comments section.