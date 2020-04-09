Eat. Sleep. Workout. Repeat: How Celebs Are Keeping The Lockdown Kilos Off

Katrina and Shilpa religiously follow fitness routines. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Katrina Kaif's workout routine also includes squats and push-up

Vicky Kaushal prefers "quarantine stacking"

Milind Soman is the master of innovative workout routines

Staying at home during the lockdown means continuous munching and extra calories. With gyms shut, celebrities are making sure to shed those extra kilos by working out at home. Because, agree or not, fitness comes first. From Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty to Mandira Bedi and Preity Zinta, many stars have also turned into trainers to help their fans sweat it out during the lockdown. Be it yoga or regular exercise, everything is available on these celebs' social media profiles. So stop whatever you are doing and scroll down to see motivating workout posts shared by celebs. You can thank us later.

Can We Join Your Classes, Katrina Kaif?

We should definitely learn from Katrina Kaif how to religiously following fitness routines. The actress has been posting workout routines every now and then and we love her for that. Her videos also feature her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and the duo show some simple yet effective exercises that can be done at home easily. From squats to push-up and lunges, you get everything in Katrina Kaif's classes. "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas (Yasmin) and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can," wrote the actress while sharing a set of workout routines.

Katrina Kaif is also trying to master the art of jhadu-poocha and dish-washing, pun indeed, during the lockdown.

Deepika Padukone's Productivity Lesson Is All We Need

Deepika Padukone's "productivity in the time of COVID-19" entries are getting interesting every day. Giving her fans a glimpse of how she is keeping up with her fitness regime, the actress shared a post-workout picture and wrote: "Season 1:Episode 4. Two two...ChaChaCha. Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #exercise."

Did Anyone Say Milind Soman?

What's the first name that pops up in your mind when you talk about creative workout routines? Let us guess... Milind Soman, right? The model-actor never ceases to amaze us with his energy-filled fitness routines. He makes the best use of things or persons (you can say in Milind Soman's case) to do exercise. One of his posts features him using stairs to burn calories. "4th day of stairclimbing! Started with 45 mins and today 85 mins, so the going is good. Did about 200 floors, which is about 4000 stairs. My mother climbed 30 floors and Ankita (Milind's wife) climbed for 85 mins!" he wrote. He even did push-ups by lifting Ankita, We know, we now, just Milind Sonam things.

Get Fit With Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi's "365 day challenge" is real fitness goals. The anchor-actress always inspire us to do more to stay active and have a fit body. For Mandira, exercise is "bridge over troubled water" and her workout diaries prove it. Sharing a video of skipping, Mandira wrote: "While everything looks like it's on another rhythm altogether, I decided skipping backwards was the order of the day! It requires a different kind of timing, that's for sure. 2000 skips (front ones) and 1000 squats (free weight) is what made up my workout today!" Way to go, Mandira Bedi!

Shilpa Shetty And Her Workout Buddies

When it comes to exercise and yoga, Shilpa Shetty's family proves no one is like them. Her husband Raj Kundra, mother-in-law Usha Rani and son Viaan equally participates during her workout sessions. A couple of days ago, the actress posted a clip of her mother-in-law exercising and wrote: "My 68-year-old mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her... This is so inspiring. She's highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it's around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she 'values' her health." She also showed us that "one doesn't need extensive equipment to stay fit."

Vicky Kaushal's "Quarantine Stacking"

Vicky Kaushal sure knows how to "stack" workout equipment (at least one of his recent posts proves that). The actor posted a picture of several dumbbell kept at his home and wrote: "Work(out) from Home! #QuarantineStacking."

Workout Like Preity Zinta - All Credits To Her Dog Bruno

Preity Zinta's workout sessions are fun-filled and the credit goes to her pet dog Bruno. The actress showed us how to workout in a "mutually beneficial way" when you cannot ignore your pet, who keeps on interrupting you. Giving a sneak peek into "agility training with Bruno," Preity Zinta wrote: "When you have no choice, you find a mutually beneficial way to co-exist and work out. Here is a sneak peek at some agility training with #Bruno and yours truly." If you have a pet, you know what to do next.

So which exercise you are going to try first? Tell us in the comments section.