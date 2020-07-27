Pics From Nithiin And Shalini's Lockdown Wedding, Mehendi And Sangeet Ceremonies

Nithiin and Shalini from their wedding day (courtesy nithiinfansteam )

Highlights Nithiin and Shailini's wedding took place in Hyderabad

The couple were stunning in colour coordinated outfits

Nithiin and Shalini got engaged last week

Actor Nithiin Reddy got married to his fiancee Shalini Kandukuri at Hyderabad's Taj Faluknama Palace on Sunday and photos from the couple's wedding, shared by fan-clubs, have sent the Internet into a tizzy. Owing to the restriction on the number of wedding guests, Nithiin and Shalini got married in the presence of close family and friends - the couple were earlier supposed to get married in April, which was postponed because of the nationwide lockdown. At their wedding on Sunday, the couple were stunning in colour coordinated outfits - Shalini was the perfect bride in a cream and red saree while Nithiin complemented her in a sherwani.

Here are photos from Nithiin and Shalini's lockdown wedding:

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding was preceded by mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Photos from the mehendi were shared by Shalini's mehendi artist along with details of the bridal design. Photos from the pre-wedding functions were also shared by One Fine Day pictures, who appeared to have covered the celebrity wedding.

For the sangeet on Saturday evening, Shalini opted for bright red while Nithiin was dashing in blue. Here's how much fun the couple had at their sangeet ceremony.

One of Nithiin's pre wedding functions was also attended by actor Pawan Kalyan and screenwriter Trivikram Srinivas.

Nithiin announced his engagement with Shalini last week with a beautiful photo from the engagement ceremony and writing: "Aaaand engaged." Congratulatory wishes had poured in from the likes of Rana Daggubati and Nithiin's co-stars like Raashi Khanna and Genelia D'Souza.

Nithiin is best-known for his performances in films such as Chal Mohan Ranga, A Aa, Heart Attack, Ishq, Hero, Dil, Drona, Agyaat and Victory among many others. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2018 film Srinivasa Kalyanam. He will next be seen in the film Bheeshma.