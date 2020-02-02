Annual Board Exam Season Set To Begin Across The Country; Bihar Board, CISCE Class 12 Papers From Tomorrow

Board Exam 2020: Class 12 papers of Bihar Board and CISCE will start from tomorrow

The annual exam season for all the state and national education boards is set to begin from tomorrow as Bihar Board's and CISCE's Class 12 examinations start from February 3, Monday, tomorrow. The Bihar Secondary Education Board or BSEB examinations are being held earlier this year than it was held in the last academic year. The Intermediate examinations in Bihar will be held in 1,283 examination centres set in 38 districts for a total of 12,05,654 students. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE board exams will commence from February 15 and admit cards have already been released on the official portal.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE will conduct the ICSE or Class 10 examinations are from February 27.

The Class 10 examinations in Assam will begin on February 10 conclude on February 29.

In Jharkhand, the Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC will conduct the Board exams for Intermediate or Class 12 from February 11.

In Bihar, the Matric or 10th board exam will be conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2020.

In Mizoram, Class 10 board exams would be held from February 17 to March 3, and Class 12 board exams would be held from February 18 to March 18.

The annual Board examinations, conducted by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board or UP Board will be held at 7,786 centres across the state from February 18.

The Maharashtra Board will conduct the Class 12 or HSC exams from February 18.

In Odisha, the annual Board exams will begin from February 19.

Higher secondary exam part 2 (Class 12) and secondary school exam (Class 10), annual session regular 2020 summer zone Jammu division exams in Jammu and Kashmir will commence from February 27 and February 29, respectively.

Board Exam 2020: CBSE Board exams will begin from February 15.

The board examinations in Uttarakhand will begin on March 2 and conclude on March 25, 2020.

The MPBSE or Madhya Pradesh Board will organise the Class 12 and Class 10 board exams from March 2 and March 3, respectively.

The Gujarat Board exam for Class 10 and Class 12 students will begin on March 5.

The RBSE or Rajasthan Board would conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 exams during March 12-24 and March 5-April 3, respectively. The annual board exams in Rajasthan would be held this year for 20,56,552 registered candidates.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Intermediate examination for first year (Class 11) students will begin on March 4 and conclude on March 21. The exam for second year intermediate (Class 12) students will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 23.

In Punjab, the board exam for Class 10 students will begin on March 17 and conclude on April 8 while the Class 12 exams will begin on March 3 and conclude on March 27.

In Telangana, the TSBIE will conduct the Intermediate board exam for first year students from March 4 to March 21, 2020. The exam for second year intermediate students will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 23 in the state.

The CBSE has recently conducted an annual training cum orientation programme for principals and teachers on board examinations to ensure efficient, smooth and fair conduct of examinations and timely and error free declaration of results. In the training, held on January 21, a total of 13,739 nodal examination trainers have been trained in 77 training programmes.

