Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Intermediate Exam 2020 Date Sheet

BIEAP intermediate exam 2020 date sheet release don the official website

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the date sheet for intermediate board exam 2020. The intermediate examination for first year students will begin on March 4 and conclude on March 21, 2020. The exam for second year intermediate students will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 23, 2020.

The examination for Ethics and Human values paper will be held on January 28, 2020 and the examination for Environmental Education paper will be held on January 30, 2020.

Students who will appear for the Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate examination can check the date sheet below.

BIEAP First Year Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet

March 4, 2020: Second language paper-I

March 6, 2020: English paper-I

March 9, 2020: Mathematics paper-IA, Botany paper-I, Civics paper-I

March 12, 2020: Mathematics paper-IB, Zoology paper-I, History paper-I

March 14, 2020: Physics paper-I, Economics paper-I

March 17, 2020: Chemistry paper-I, Commerce paper-I, Sociology paper-I, Finer Arts, Music paper-I

March 19, 2020: Public Administration Paper-I, Logic paper-I, Bridge Course Maths paper-I (for BiPC candidates)

March 21, 2020: Modern Language paper-I and Geography Paper-I.

BIEAP Second Year Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet

March 5, 2020: Second language paper-II

March 7, 2020: English paper-II

March 11, 2020: Mathematics paper-IIA, Botany paper-II, Civics Paper-II

March 13, 2020: Mathematics paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History paper-II

March 16, 2020: Physics paper-II, Economics paper-II

March 18, 2020: Chemistry paper-II, Commerce paper-II, Sociology paper-II, Fine Arts, Music paper-II

March 20, 2020: Public Administration paper-II, Logic Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths paper-II

March 23, 2020: Modern Language paper-II, Geography Paper-II

BIEAP Intermediate Exam 2020 Date Sheet: Direct Link

The tentative schedule for practical examinations is from February 1 to February 20, 2020 for General Intermediate courses.

