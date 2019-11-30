Telangana Board Releases Intermediate Exam 2020 Date Sheet

Telangana Board (TSBIE) has released Intermediate exam 2020 date sheet

Telangana State board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the exam date sheet for Intermediate board exam 2020. The Intermediate board exam for both first and second year will be held in March. The exam for first year intermediate students will begin on March 4 and conclude on March 21, 2020. The exam for second year intermediate students will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 23, 2020.

The examination for Ethics and Human values paper will be held on January 28, 2020 and the examination for Environmental Education paper will be held on January 30, 2020.

Students who will appear for the Telangana Board Intermediate examination can check the date sheet below:

TSBIE First Year Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet

March 4, 2020: Second language paper-I

March 6, 2020: English paper-I

March 10, 2020: Mathematics paper-IA, Botany paper-I, Civics paper-I, Psychology paper-I

March 12, 2020: Mathematics paper-IB, Zoology paper-I, History paper-I

March 14, 2020: Physics paper-I, Economics paper-I, Classical Language paper-I

March 17, 2020: Chemistry paper-I, Commerce paper-I, Sociology paper-I, Finer Arts, Music paper-I

March 19, 2020: Geology paper-I, Home Sciences paper-I, Public Administration Paper-I, Logic paper-I, Bridge Course Maths paper-I (for BiPC candidates)

March 21, 2020: Modern Language paper-I and Geography Paper-I.

TSBIE Second Year Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet

March 5, 2020: Second language paper-II

March 7, 2020: English paper-II

March 11, 2020: Mathematics paper-IIA, Botany paper-II, Civics Paper-II, Psychology Paper-II

March 13, 2020: Mathematics paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History paper-II

March 16, 2020: Physics paper-II, Economics paper-II, Classical language paper-II

March 18, 2020: Chemistry paper-II, Commerce paper-II, Sociology paper-II, Fine Arts, Music paper-II

March 20, 2020: Geology paper-II, Home Sciences paper-II, Public Administration paper-II, Logic Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths paper-II

March 23, 2020: Modern Language paper-II

The tentative schedule for practical examinations is from February 1 to February 20, 2020 for both General and Vocational courses.

