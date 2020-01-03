Gujarat Board Releases 10th, 12th Exam Schedule

Gujarat Board will begin class 10th and 12th exams on March 5

Gujarat Board has released the examination schedule for class 10 and class 12 students. The Gujarat Board exam for class 10 students will begin on March 5. The exam will begin on March 5 for class 12 General stream students too.

The board exam for class 10 (SSC) students in Gujarat will conclude on March 17, 2020. Students can check the detailed schedule below:

March 5, 2020 - First language

March 7, 2020 - Science

March 11, 2020 - Mathematics

March 13, 2020 - Social Science

March 14, 2020 - Gujarati

March 16, 2020 - English (Second Language)

March 17, 2020 - Second Language (other than English)

The Gujarat Board exam for class 12 (HSC) General stream students will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 21, 2020. Students can check the detailed schedule below:

March 5, 2020 - Sahkar panchayat (morning session), Accounts (afternoon session)

March 6, 2020 - History (morning), Statistics (afternoon)

March 7, 2020 - Agricultural education/ Home science/ Textile science/ Poultry and Dairy Science/ Van Aushadhi (morning), Philosophy (afternoon)

March 11, 2020 - Economics (afternoon)

Marc 13, 2020 - Social Science (morning), Business Administration (afternoon)

March 14, 2020 - Psychology (afternoon)

For Science stream students, the examination time table is given below:

March 5, 2020 - Physics

March 7, 2020 - Chemistry

March 11, 2020 - Biology

March 12, 2020 - First language

March 14, 2020 - Mathematics

March 16, 2020 - English (first and second language)

The board exam for vocational subjects will begin on March 13 and conclude on March 21.

