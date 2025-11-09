Gujarat GSEB SSCE, HSCE Exams 2026: Time Table Released, Download Directly Here

GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (School) Certificate Examination (HSCE) (Class 12) 2026 time table. Both the examinations begin on February 26, 2026 and end on March 16, 2026 for SSCE and March 11, 2026 for HSCE. Students can download the time table/date sheet on the official website of the board - gseb.org.

The examination will be held in two shifts- from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and 3 pm to 6:15 pm. For science stream main exams, the timings are 3 pm to 6 pm.

GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table: How To Download Date Sheet?