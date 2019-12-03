Assam Board Releases 10th Exam 2020 Schedule

Assam Board (SEBA) has released HSLC exam 2020 date sheet

Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the board exam time table for class 10 board exam. The Assam HSLC Exam 2020 time table is available on the board's official website. the examination will begin on February 10 with exam for English paper and will conclude on February 29, 2020 with exam for NSQF papers.

Except for Fine Art, and NSQF papers, all other papers will be held in the morning session which will start at 9:00 am and conclude at 12:00 pm. The exam for Fine Art, and NSQF papers are scheduled in the afternoon session which starts at 1:30 pm and ends at 4:30 pm.

The actual duration of each paper will be mentioned on the question paper.

SEBA HSLC Exam 2020 Date Sheet

Students due to appear in Assam board 10th exam can check the detailed exam schedule below:

February 10, 2020 - English

February 11, 2020 - Music (E), Dance (E), Garment Designing (E)

February 12, 2020 - Manipuri (E), Bodo (E), Santhali (E), Bengali (E)

February 13, 2020 - Advanced Mathematics (E), Sanskrit (E), Geography (E), History (E), Home Science (E), Nepali (E), Computer Science (E), Arabic (E), Persian (E)

February 14, 2020 - Hindi (E), Arabic Literature

February 15, 2020 - Assamese (E)

February 17, 2020 - Social Science

February 20, 2020 - Fish & Aquaid, Weaving & Textile Design (E)

February 22, 2020 - General Science

February 25, 2020 - General Mathematics

February 28, 2020 - MIL / English (IL)

February 29, 2020 - Wood Craft (E), Retail Trade NSQF (E), IT/ITeS NSQF (E), Private Security NSQF (E), Health Care NSQF (E), Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF (E), Tourism & Hospitality NSQF (E)

The practical examinations would be held on January 21 and January 22, 2020. Candidates appearing in the exam will be given additional 5 minutes at the start of the exam in both sessions to read the question paper.

