Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Mizoram To Begin In February

Class 10, 12 board exams in Mizoram will begin on February 17 and February 18, respectively. The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) would conduct the exams for all the schools affiliated to the Board.

Class 10 board exams would be held from February 17 to March 3, and class 12 board exams would be held from February 18 to March 18.

The practical exams for class 12 students will be held before the theory exams, on February 10 and February 11.

The practical exams for class 10 students will begin, the next day after the theory exam concludes, from March 4 to March 11.

Mizoram Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam Time Table

February 18: English

February 21: Modern Indian Language (Mizo/ Hindi/ Bengali/ Nepali)

February 25: Education/ Psychology/ Physics / Accountancy

February 28: Political Science/Public Administration Business Studies/Biology

March 4: Mathematics/ Business Mathematics/ History

March 9: Economics/ Chemistry

March 12: Geography/ Geology

March 16: Sociology

March 18: Computer Science/ Home Science

Mizoram Class 10 (HSLC) Exam Time Table

February 17: English

February 19: Modern Indian Language (Mizo/ Alternative English/ Hindi/ Nepali/ Bengali/ Manipuri)

February 24: Mathematics

February 27: Social Science

March 2: Science

March 3: Home Science/ IIT (theory)/ Civics & Economics/ Commercial Studies

