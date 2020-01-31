CBSE Trains Teachers Ahead Of Board Exams

13,739 nodal examination trainers have been trained by CBSE.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted annual training cum orientation programme for principals and teachers on board examinations. To ensure efficient, smooth and fair conduct of examinations and timely and error free declaration of results, the Board conducts orientation programmes for nodal examination trainer from every school affiliated, CBSE said. The nodal examination trainer can be Principal, Vice Principal or senior most teacher having adequate examination experience.

In the training, held on January 21, a total of 13,739 nodal examination trainers have been trained in 77 training programmes.

These nodal examination trainers, also referred to as NETs, will in turn, orient all teachers in their schools to make them aware of the various procedures and time schedules related to examination.

CBSE board exams will begin on February 15. The class 10 board exams will be held till March 20 and the class 12 board exams will continue till March 30.

Currently schools are conducting the practical exams, which will be held till February 7.

CBSE class 10 exam is known as All India Secondary School Exam (AISSE) and the class 12 exam is known as All India Senior School Certificate Exam (AISSCE).

In view of paper leaks and rumors on exam dates, that were reported earlier, the Board has been proactive in keeping students and parents updated and has warned them not to believe videos and messages that are being circulated on social media.

"It is being noticed that that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumors by hosting fake videos/messages on News platforms/ Social Media platforms like YouTube, Face Book, twitter etc. with to spread confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and general public," the board has said.

