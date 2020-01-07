Uttarakhand Board High School, Intermediate Exams In March

Uttarakhand Board exams will begin in March for High School and Intermediate students

Uttarakhand Board of School Examination (UBSE) has announced the board exam dates for class 10 and 12 students. The board examinations in Uttarakhand will begin on March 2 and conclude on March 25, 2020.

The Intermediate board examination will begin with the exam for Hindi on March 2 and High School board exam will also begin with Hindi on March 3. The board examination will be held at 1324 examination centres. The practical examinations will be held between February 1 and February 25, 2020.

In a meeting presided over by the Board's Secretary Dr. Neeta Tiwari the dates for the board exams were finalized. During the meeting, Dr. Tiwari also informed that 1,50,289 High School students and 1,21,126 Intermediate students registered for the Uttarakhand Board exams this year.

The Board secretary also informed that the theory paper examinations will be held at 1324 exam centres and the practical examinations will be held at high schools and inter colleges. She also informed that schools will soon be sent the scheme of examination.

The Uttarakhand Board results will be announced by the end of May 2020.

In 2019, the board results were announced on May 30 and 76.43 per cent students passed in class 10 board exams, and 80.13 per cent students passed in class 12 exam.

