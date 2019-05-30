Uttarakhand Board Result: 76.43 Per Cent Students Pass In 10th, 80.13 Per Cent In 12th

UK Board results for 10th, 11th, 12th students has been released

UK Board Result: 76.43 per cent students have passed in class 10 and 80.13 per cent students have passed in class 12 board examinations in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Ramnagar, has released the result for class 10, class 11 and class 12 board examination which was conducted in March. This year 1,49,950 students registered for 10th exam and 1,24,867 students registered for 12th exam. The board has released the results two months after concluding the board examinations. The evaluation process began later this year because of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The UK Board result is available on the board's official website and the results portal. Students can check their result using their examination roll number.

UK Board Result 2019: How To check?

Step one: Go to any of the following websites: ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link for class 12/ class 11/ class 10 examination.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The board is also expected to release the list of top 20 percentile candidates on its website.

In 2018, UBSE had released result for both 10th and 12th classes on May 26. The pass percentage was 74.57 per cent for class 10 and 78.97 per cent for class 12. In 2018, topper in both classes had received same per cent, i.e. 94.40 per cent marks.

In class 10, last year, 68.96 per cent boys passed and 80 per cent girls passed. In class 12, pass percentage for boys was 75.03 per cent and pass percentage for girls was 82.83 per cent.

