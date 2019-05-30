Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results Today: Live Updates

UK Board result for class 10 and class 12 today @ uaresults.nic.in

UK Board Result 2019: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release class 10 and class 12 board exam results today. The result will be announced before noon and will be available on the board's official website. The UK Board result will also be available for download on the official result portal for exams conducted in Uttarakhand. Apart from the official websites, the UK Board result will also be available on other private result hosting websites such as indiaresults.com, examresult.net etc. This year the UK Board results are being released later than last year. In 2018, UK Board results were announced on May 26, 2019. UBSE is one of the last state education boards to announce board exam results this year.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: Live Updates