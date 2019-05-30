Uttarakhand Board Of School Education To Announce 10th, 12th Result Today

UK Board Result: Uttarakhand 10th, 12th board results will be released today

UK Board Result 2019: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release class 10 and class 12 board exam results today. The UK Board result will be released on the board's official website and the official result portal for examinations conducted in Uttarakhand. The result will be announced at 10:30 am today after which students will be able to check their score from the board's website.

In Uttarakhand, class 10 exams began on March 2 and concluded on March 25 and class 12 exams began on March 1 and concluded on March 26.

Apart from the official websites, the UK Board result will also be available on other private result hosting websites such as indiaresults.com, examresult.net etc. Students can check their result from these websites as well but are advised to cross-check their result from the official website as well.

This year the board is late in releasing board examination results. In 2018, UK Board results were announced on May 26. Last year, the pass percentage was 74.57 per cent for class 10 and 78.97 per cent for class 12.

In class 10, last year, 68.96 per cent boys passed and 80 per cent girls passed. In class 12, pass percentage for boys was 75.03 per cent and pass percentage for girls was 82.83 per cent.

Divyanshi Raj, from Jaspur, was the state topper in class 12 board exams and Kajal Prajapati, from Udhamsingh Nagar, was the state topper in Class 10 exams last year. The toppers in both classes had received same per cent, i.e. 94.40 per cent marks.

Click here for more Education News